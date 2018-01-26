KHOU
Mayor Turner tweets he'll pay to re-light Montrose bridges

Mayor Sylvester Turner is stepping up to re-light the Montrose bridges.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:26 PM. CST January 26, 2018

Mayor Turner tweeted Friday he will use his own campaign account to fund the bridge lights until there is a permanent solution.

The bridge went dark as a legal battle plays out between the Montrose Development District and several local businesses.

