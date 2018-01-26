Mayor Turner tweets he'll pay to re-light Montrose bridges

Mayor Sylvester Turner is stepping up to re-light the Montrose bridges. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner is stepping up to re-light the Montrose bridges.

Mayor Turner tweeted Friday he will use his own campaign account to fund the bridge lights until there is a permanent solution.

I want to see the decorative lights on the bridges above I-59 turned back on and will pay from my own campaign account until we can find a permanent solution. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 27, 2018

The bridge went dark as a legal battle plays out between the Montrose Development District and several local businesses.

© 2018 KHOU-TV