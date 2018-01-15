Mayor Turner looks to unify both MLK Day parades

HOUSTON – Coming together, as millions across the nation honored the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., two different parades were held to celebrate Dr. King in Houston Monday morning.

But moments before the parades, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced he’s backing to unite the two parades into one starting next year.

The mayor kicked off the 40th annual “Original” MLK Jr. Birthday Parade in downtown Houston, as thousands of onlookers of all ages cheered on.

The parade honored the life and legacy of the late Dr. King, as well as celebrated a historic moment for the city as well.

For more than 20 years, Houston has held two parades to honor the civil rights leader – one in downtown and the other in Midtown. Festivities went without a hitch as well, as folks flocked to the 24th annual MLK Grande Parade.

But moments before the celebrations, Turner announced he hoped to unite the two separate parades into one.

“This is a day we need to be unified, and when individuals and groups can’t pull it together, then the people themselves need to speak, so this will be the last day there are multiple parade days on Martin Luther King Day,” he said.

It is a change and a message, like Dr. King so often preached, many Houstonians have been waiting for, including Veda Jefferson.

“Let the city come together, people need to come together, show the love among one another, that’s what we’re all about,” Jefferson said.

And the celebrations didn’t just end there, people also attended the second annual MLK Jr. Taste of Houston Festival that took place right after the parade near Minute Maid Park.

