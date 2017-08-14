Mayor Turner: Hate has no place in Houston

Mayor Sylvester Turner warns hate will not be tolerated in Houston. "All Houstonians matter," he said in a live interview on KHOU 11 News at 4:30 p.m. While people have a right to freedom of speech, he said, it must be done in an orderly fashion.

KHOU 5:54 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

