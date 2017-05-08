Mayor Turner: Give 'meaningful change, not spare change' to panhandlers

HOUSTON - Do you want to help the homeless in Houston? Mayor Turner says give 'meaningful change, not spare change' to panhandlers.

The mayor kicked off the 'Meaningful Change' campaign on Monday. It urges Houstonians to redirect their donations from panhandlers to accountable organizations. Turner suggested donating to The Way Home, which is a collaboration of 100 partners with a goal to get local homeless into permanent housing with a support system, such as job placement or mental health services.

You can donate at meaningfulchange.org and learn more about ways to help.

© 2017 KHOU-TV