Mayor Turner delivers keynote speech at local MLK Day event

Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city leaders attended the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Breakfast at the George R. Brown Convention Center on January 16, 2017. The event featured the marching band from the Houston Gateway College Prep Academy.

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner delivered a personal and impassioned speech as the keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Breakfast at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The breakfast supports the scholarship fund of The North Houston Frontiers Club, Inc., a non-profit service organization.

The event featured the marching band from the Houston Gateway College Prep Academy.





(© 2017 KHOU)