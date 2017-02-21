Mayor Taylor declares state of disaster after 4 tornadoes touch down in S.A.

SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ivy Taylor has issued a declaration of disaster after San Antonio was rocked by severe weather late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The statement comes after the National Weather Service confirmed at least four tornadoes struck San Antonio, beginning at 10:36 p.m. in the Alamo Heights area and ending at 11:02 p.m. in Schoenthal Ranch.

Based on the #stormdamange I saw today, I've issued a declaration of disaster after 4 tornadoes touched down in the #SATX area. @COSAGOV pic.twitter.com/rRDNW8TzV1 — Mayor Ivy R Taylor (@IvyRTaylor) February 21, 2017

In a statement, Mayor Taylor said:

“I spent several hours today surveying the damage in different neighborhoods near the Quarry and was amazed to see roofs ripped off homes only to be found mangled in branches several doors down and 50-year old trees uprooted and toppled on tops of cars,” Mayor Taylor said. “Based on what I saw, I’ve issued a declaration of disaster as a first step in potentially securing state and federal resources.”

Monetary damage estimates from the storms could take weeks, according to NWS. Initial surveys conducted Monday indicated that San Antonio was struck by two EF-1 tornadoes and two EF-0 tornadoes.

For more information on the EF scale - how we rate tornadoes - check out this graphic! pic.twitter.com/7k6IUixXPq — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 20, 2017

Mayor Taylor also said SAPD will be increasing neighborhood patrols throughout the affected areas overnight to ensure safety and security of the residents.

