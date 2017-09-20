Mayor: Proposed tax rate hike to be cut in half

Mayor Turner speaking at City Hall in Houston on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday his proposed tax rate hike will be cut by more than half.

The mayor says money from FEMA unveiled last week helped to reduce the rate hike. He says if additional money comes through from the state, the rate hike will be cut altogether.

"Any property tax increase would pay for flood recovery and last only 12 months," the mayor tweeted.

The percent of the new proposed rate hike is unclear because the exact penny-on-the-dollar amount has not been announced.

It was last week when the mayor said he would seek city council's approval of an 8.9% hike in the city's property tax rate to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery.

Turner's initial proposal would have increased the current property tax rate from 58.64 cents per $100 of appraised value to 63.87 cents.

The mayor's office says this would be a one-time rate hike that expires after 12 months to raise about $110 million to be used to repair damaged city property and facilities.

