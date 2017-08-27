KHOU
Mayor: Houston drinking water safe, most plants operating at 100 percent

KHOU Staff , KHOU 1:05 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

The tap water in Houston is safe tor drink, despite catastrophic flooding, the mayor posted Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted Sunday at 12:11 p.m., "Water quality is fine. Water is safe and we are meeting all demands. Most plants are operating at 100%. st."

The Houston Office of Emergency Management said the water plants are meeting 100 percent of the need.

Houston Public Works said all water drinking purification plants are operational.

