Mayor: Houston drinking water safe, most plants operating at 100 percent

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: naumoid, Dmitry Naumov)

The tap water in Houston is safe tor drink, despite catastrophic flooding, the mayor posted Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted Sunday at 12:11 p.m., "Water quality is fine. Water is safe and we are meeting all demands. Most plants are operating at 100%. st."

The Houston Office of Emergency Management said the water plants are meeting 100 percent of the need.

Houston Public Works said all water drinking purification plants are operational.

UPDATES: Flash flood emergency in Harris County

© 2017 KHOU-TV