Mayor: Houston drinking water safe, most plants operating at 100 percent

The tap water in Houston is safe tor drink, despite catastrophic flooding, the mayor posted Sunday afternoon.
Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted Sunday at 12:11 p.m., "Water quality is fine. Water is safe and we are meeting all demands. Most plants are operating at 100%. st."
The Houston Office of Emergency Management said the water plants are meeting 100 percent of the need.
Houston Public Works said all water drinking purification plants are operational.
