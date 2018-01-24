Mayor: City could toughen rules for building homes after Harvey

HOUSTON – Houston leaders could vote as soon as next month on whether to toughen rules for building homes inside of floodplains after Harvey.

At City Council’s Wednesday meeting, Mayor Sylvester Turner laid out the proposal.

If passed, it requires new homes built inside city limits to be at least two feet above the 500-year flood plain.

Right now, homes only have to be built a foot above the 100-year flood plain.

The mayor said, after three 500-year floods in two years, the status quo won’t cut it anymore.

“It we make these changes, it is going to cost us more,” Turner said. “Relatively speaking, it’ll be a lot less than not doing anything, and certainly in the long-term people will be able to say that we are building a stronger, resilient city that can mitigate the risk of flooding.”

The mayor hopes City Council can vote on the measure by the middle of next month.

Harris County Commissioner passed the same rules last month for homes and businesses built outside city limits.

© 2018 KHOU-TV