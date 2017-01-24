Mayor asks state for $46M to help with flood relief along Houston bayous

The city of Houston is asking the state for $46 million to help with flood relief projects along Brays, Hunting and White Oak bayous.

The announcement comes after the city experienced flooding last week causing bayous to rise out of their banks.

The flooding the area around Brays Bayou particular hard with 100s of homes impacted.

Further relief will also come to Hunting and White Oak bayous with the total cost of relief for all three set at $130 million.

The city says Brays Bayou channel work will be done in approximately 2 1/2 years. Construction on bridges would finish by 2021.

