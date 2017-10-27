Mattress Mack makes Astros fans dreams come true

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale of Gallery Furniture (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Let’s play ball!

Friday night is Game 3 of the World Series and the Astros first home game against the Dodgers at Minute Maid Park.

We all know how expensive tickets are but some lucky fans are getting a chance to go to one of the games this weekend, thanks to Gallery Furniture’s Mattress Mack.

Early Friday morning, he made a few Astros fans dreams come true by giving away several free tickets to the World Series, leaving Nikkie Raingel speechless.

“I’ve never won anything in my life, this is not even winning this is because of my daughter, so it means so much, I wish she could be here to take my mom,” said Raingel. Nikki’s daughter is a Marine and a huge Astros fan.

She’s stationed in Japan so she can’t share her love for the Astros with her grandmother but her story moved Mattress Mack to send her two favorite women instead.

“He’s so kind, he’s so awesome, I really appreciate it,” said the young Marine, via FaceTime.

Mattress Mack also gave a ticket to her 10-year-old cousin, who came for a free World Series hat and instead he left crying tears of joy.

“My heart is like beeping,” said Steve Sabala. His favorite player is George Springer, who he predicts will hit another home run.

Another super fan and Marine Michael Butler got a pair of tickets from the retail king. It's an early Christmas present before he’s stationed out this December.

“I’m a huge supporter of the military, all of us at Gallery Furniture are, as all of us in the country are, so thankful to you for all you do – go Astros!”

The store also gave hundreds of fans free swag, including free World Series hats.

