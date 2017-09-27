KHOU
Close

Mattress Mack giving away FREE cleaning supplies for Harvey victims

KHOU 8:45 PM. CDT September 27, 2017

Are you in need of cleaning supplies after Harvey? 

Mattress Mack tweeted on Wednesday that he would be giving away free cleaning supplies at his Gallery Furniture location in Richmond. 

The giveaway will take place on Thursday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. 

 

 

LOCATION

7227 West Grand Parkway South
Richmond, TX 77406

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories