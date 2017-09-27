Mattress Mack giving away FREE cleaning supplies for Harvey victims

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale of Gallery Furniture (Photo: KHOU)

Are you in need of cleaning supplies after Harvey?

Mattress Mack tweeted on Wednesday that he would be giving away free cleaning supplies at his Gallery Furniture location in Richmond.

The giveaway will take place on Thursday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon.

FREE cleaning supplies for those affected by Harvey Thurs 09/28 & Friday 09/29 8am-12noon at GFGP *ONLY* 7227 W Grand Parkway S, 77407! — MattressMack (@MattressMack) September 28, 2017

LOCATION

7227 West Grand Parkway South

Richmond, TX 77406

