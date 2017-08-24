Matagorda County officials rushing to get residents out before Harvey

The Matagorda County Sheriff's Office is rushing to get everyone out of dodge by 10 a.m. Friday. That's when the county plans to roll the last buses out of town.

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for all of Matagorda County, home to about 37,000 people.

The sheriff's office there is rushing to get everyone out of dodge by 10 a.m. Friday. That's when the county plans to roll the last buses out of town.

If you haven't left yet, free transportation to a shelter out of the county will be available at the Bay City Civic Center and the Palacious High School parking lot.

If you do plan to catch those buses, you need to be there by 9:30 a.m.

The county says make sure you bring identification, any medications you might need and spending money. That's because those buses aren't going to bring you back, until after officials decide it's safe to return.

If you don't leave? The sheriff is very clear – you will be on your own until Hurricane Harvey is over.

“If you’re in a mandatory evacuation area and you don’t evacuate, don’t call us,” said Matagorda County Sheriff “Skippy” Osborne. “Because I’m telling you right now, I’m not going to put one of my deputy’s life on the line to save somebody that didn’t leave when they were asked to leave.”

The sheriff's office says they hope to have the entire county emptied by 10 a.m.

