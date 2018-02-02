Matagorda Co. high school student dies after reported 'medical distress'

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas - A local high school student has died after being found in 'medical distress' on Friday morning.

According to the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Tidehaven High School just before 8 a.m. in reference to a student in 'medical distress'.

The student was taken to a hospital in Bay City but did not survive. The student was a 17-year-old senior.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine a cause of death.

Tidehaven ISD released the following statement:

