Marwin Gonzalez, wife welcome baby boy after Game 1 of ALCS

Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez served up the play of the game during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

His outfield assist to get a runner out at home plate kept the Yankees off the board and electrified the Minute Maid Park crowd.

Little did he know, his night was just getting started.

Gonzalez and his wife, Noel, welcomes their third child, a little baby boy, after that the game ended. He left the stadium after the post game press conference to join his wife at the hospital.

“They did have their baby last night, or this morning whichever way you want to look at it,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before Game 2. “Happy for him, Noel and their family. I’m expecting him to show up and be ready to play.”

Gonzalez is in the lineup for the Astros for Game 2 as they host the Yankees.

