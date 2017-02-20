Mardi Gras flash mob ends with marriage proposal

A young man used Mardi Gras and a dance routine during his marriage proposal in Galveston over the weekend. (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas -- A young man used Mardi Gras and a dance routine during his marriage proposal in Galveston over the weekend.

John Galloway enlisted the help of his friends to come up with a dance routine set to Bruno Mars songs. He says they have been practicing the routine since Thanksgiving.

The blushing bride-to-be, Wendy Hernandez, is a former Houston Dynamo dancer, so the choreography stakes were high.

She, of course, said yes. Congratulations to the happy couple!

