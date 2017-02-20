Mardi Gras flash mob ends with marriage proposal

GALVESTON, Texas -- A young man used Mardi Gras and a dance routine during his marriage proposal in Galveston over the weekend.
John Galloway enlisted the help of his friends to come up with a dance routine set to Bruno Mars songs. He says they have been practicing the routine since Thanksgiving.
The blushing bride-to-be, Wendy Hernandez, is a former Houston Dynamo dancer, so the choreography stakes were high.
She, of course, said yes. Congratulations to the happy couple!
