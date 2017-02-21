Man's body discovered on creek bank near Calaveras Lake

A passerby made a gruesome discovery near Calaveras Lake Monday.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the person was walking on the banks of a creek near Highway 181 and Richter Road when they found an unresponsive man.

First responders were able to tell immediately that the man was deceased.

Authorities were investigating the death as a homicide, after determining the man appeared to have not died from natural causes.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner will release further information once positive identification and family notification are complete.

Further details were not immediately available.

