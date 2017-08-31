Man with dementia reported missing in Houston

Max Loughmiller, 77, was last seen on Aug. 30 in the 5200 block of S. Willow Drive. (Photo: Houston Police)

Authorities are searching for a man with dementia that's been missing for more than a day.

The Houston Police Department says Max Loughmiller was last seen Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Willow Drive around 7 p.m.

The 77-year-old was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweater, a tan baseball hat, and dark green shoes.

Loughmiller has dementia and walks pushing a wheelchair while dragging his foot.

Anyone with information about his whereabout should call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or police patrol at 713-884-3131.

© 2017 KHOU-TV