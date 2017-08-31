KHOU
Close

Man with dementia reported missing in Houston

KHOU 1:16 AM. CDT September 01, 2017

Authorities are searching for a man with dementia that's been missing for more than a day. 

The Houston Police Department says Max Loughmiller was last seen Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Willow Drive around 7 p.m.

The 77-year-old was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweater, a tan baseball hat, and dark green shoes. 

Loughmiller has dementia and walks pushing a wheelchair while dragging his foot. 

Anyone with information about his whereabout should call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or police patrol at 713-884-3131.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories