Man surrenders following hours-long standoff in west Harris Co.

A nearly 5-hour standoff ended Monday night when a man wanted for felony assault on a family member surrendered to authorities. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A nearly 5-hour standoff ended Monday night when a man wanted for felony assault on a family member surrendered to authorities.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Katy Hockley Cut Off Road. They were attempting to serve a felony warrant on a 42-year-old man wanted for felony assault on a family member.

Authorities say the man refused orders to leave the home. Officials with the High-Risk Operations Unit and negotiators were on scene Monday night.

Deputies say the man surrendered around 9 p.m. Monday. No one was injured during the incident.

(© 2017 KHOU)