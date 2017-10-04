Man struck, killed while walking in southeast Houston roadway

HOUSTON – Houston police say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Telephone Road late Wednesday.
The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Hasbrook.
Police say the victim was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a car traveling westbound. The pedestrian died at the scene.
The driver stopped to talk with police, and no charges are expected in the case. The incident remains under investigation, however.
