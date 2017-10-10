KHOU
Close

Man struck, killed on Highway 249

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:57 AM. CDT October 11, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 29-year-old man was struck and killed as he walked on the frontage road of Highway 249 early Wednesday morning, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The incident happened just north of Beltway 8 in northwest Harris County at about 12:15 a.m.

According to deputies, the man was walking on a dark stretch of road when a woman driving a Nissan pickup truck hit him. The man died at the scene.

The woman stopped and talked to deputies.

Investigators believe the dark roadway contributed to the incident.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories