Man runs naked from police after alleged sexual assault

Suspect in custody following short chase. Photo: Metro

HOUSTON - A naked man ran away from police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

According to HPD, the man allegedly broke into a woman's home shortly before 5 a.m. and sexually assaulted her in front of her child. HPD was called to the scene near Bateswood and Memorial by an unknown person and when they arrived, the suspect took off running, completely naked.

Officers and helicopters searched that area and eventually found the man hiding.

HPD's Sexual Assault Division is handling the case.

