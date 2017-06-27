Man run over while mowing lawn in SE Houston

A man was run over by a car while mowing his lawn Tuesday, and police believe it may have been intentional. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man was run over by a car while mowing his lawn Tuesday, and police believe it may have been intentional.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at Belneath and Crestmont streets in southeast Houston.

The family of the victim, who was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, says this is the second time the man has been attacked by this particular woman.

A witness, who says he was with the woman who was driving the car, said he believed the conflict between the woman and the victim was over.

The victim’s family says the woman had just gotten out of jail in the last 5 to 6 months for trying to shoot and kill this man.

