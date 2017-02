Screenshot taken from a Facebook video of a losing man's bet with his roommate.

HOUSTON - A local man's roommate held him to a losing bet he made on the Super Bowl.

A KHOU 11 viewer says his friend lost a bet on the big game and had to wear a dress and high heels on the corner of Post Oak and Westheimer.

And like any good friend, the man's roommate documented the event and posted it to Facebook. Take a look here.

(© 2017 KHOU)