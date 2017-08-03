Man killed in Santa Fe house fire

Firefighters had to cut through a window to get the victim out. (Brett Buffington)

SANTA FE, TEXAS - A man was killed in a house fire in Santa Fe Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters had to cut through a window to get the victim out.

Ambulance crews performed CPR but the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the kitchen, according to Santa Fe Assistant Chief Chris Anderson.

The cause is under investigation.

