Man killed in Santa Fe house fire

SANTA FE, TEXAS - A man was killed in a house fire in Santa Fe Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters had to cut through a window to get the victim out.
Ambulance crews performed CPR but the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name hasn’t been released.
The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the kitchen, according to Santa Fe Assistant Chief Chris Anderson.
The cause is under investigation.
