Police investigating fatal 3-vehicle crash, shooting in La Marque

KHOU.com , KHOU 12:21 PM. CDT June 03, 2017

LA MARQUE, Texas- Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash and reported shooting in La Marque that happened early Saturday morning. 

According to the La Marque Police Department, they responded to a shooting call around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of FM 2004. 

Upon arrival at the scene, police found three vehicles that had crashed. They discovered 26-year-old Desmond Benjamin dead in one of the vehicles.

There were also two other people with "non-life threatening injuries."

The investigation is ongoing. 

If you know any information about the crash, please contact the La Marque Police Department at 409-938-9234 or Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

