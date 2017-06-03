Police investigating fatal 3-vehicle crash, shooting in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas- Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash and reported shooting in La Marque that happened early Saturday morning.
According to the La Marque Police Department, they responded to a shooting call around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of FM 2004.
Upon arrival at the scene, police found three vehicles that had crashed. They discovered 26-year-old Desmond Benjamin dead in one of the vehicles.
There were also two other people with "non-life threatening injuries."
The investigation is ongoing.
If you know any information about the crash, please contact the La Marque Police Department at 409-938-9234 or Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477.
This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.
