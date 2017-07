A construction worker was killed after falling from the top of a Midtown construction site Thursday afternoon. (Google Maps)

HOUSTON - A construction worker died after falling from the top of a Midtown construction site Thursday afternoon.

The victim fell from the 7th floor, according to Houston police.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at 2727 Travis.

The luxury apartment complex under construction is owned by Camden.

