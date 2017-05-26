KHOU
Close

Man killed after boat ran aground on Lake Conroe

KHOU.com , KHOU 4:34 PM. CDT May 26, 2017

CONROE, Texas - A man has died after a boat ran aground on Lake Conroe.

According to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, 57-year-old Roy Taylor of Montgomery was killed when a boat ran aground near Diamond Head. Taylor was a passenger in the boat.

A 45-year-old man was driving the boat and suffered only minor injuries. TPWD says driver impairment is not believed to be involved.

A 15-year-old girl was also on board and sustained minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories