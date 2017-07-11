Man killed, 2 hurt in boat crash on Lake Conroe

Boat invovled in deadly crash on Lake Conroe (Photo: Scott Engle for KHOU 11)

LAKE CONROE, Texas -- Montgomery County officials say a man was killed and a woman and young girl were hurt when two boats collided on Lake Conroe late Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a child who reported there had been a crash. Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies and Firefighters arrived to find a 39-year-old man on a bass boat who was in traumatic arrest. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was pulled from the water in critical condition, and a 12-year-old girl on the boat suffered minor injuries.

Two other people were in the water from the other boat, but those men were not hurt.

Authorities believe the people in one of the boats were fishing when the other boat slammed into them. One person was given a sobriety test at the scene, but no charges have been announced. The incident remains under investigation.

