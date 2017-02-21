Man kicked off flight to Houston for racists remarks

Image from video taken on flight. (Credit: Megan Gedeon)

HOUSTON- A man was taken off a United flight headed to Houston after making racist remarks towards passengers on Saturday.

According to United Airlines, the incident happened on Flight 1118 which was flying from Chicago (ORD) to Houston (IAH) when a man asked a couple if they had a bomb in their bag.

Megan Gedeon, a passenger on the flight, recorded the aftermath of the incident on her phone.

She had boarded the plane with her boyfriend. The man in the video and his daughter were already seated in the row ahead of them.

According to Gedeon, a Pakistani man and woman dressed in their traditional cultural attire were placing their bags in the overhead bin located two rows ahead of them when the man in the video asked a question.

She said he asked them, "That's not a bomb in your bag is it." The couple didn't hear the comment at first, so he repeated the question.

The remark caused a woman sitting next to him to leave her seat and speak with a flight attendant. Other passengers also told flight attendants they were uncomfortable by the remarks.

Gedeon said she along with her boyfriend approached the flight attendants. Her boyfriend asked the man to stop making racial comments about people of color on the plane, and the man then asked her boyfriend where he was from. Her boyfriend is of Indian descent.

She claims the man said all "illegals" need to go back where they came from before asking her boyfriend if he was headed back to his home country.

Flight attendants eventually told the man and his daughter that they had to get off the plane.

Gedeon said passengers on the plane were cheering as they were escorted off the flight.

(© 2017 KHOU)