Man injured in shooting at Pearland basketball court

PEARLAND, Texas -- Pearland police are investigating a shooting at a basketball court that left a 19-year-old man injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a basketball court in the 12100 block of South Clear Lake Loop. Witnesses say they heard what sounded like a gunshot and saw a silver vehicle speeding away from the area.

Officials say the victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital downtown. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police describe the suspects as two men wearing ski masks in a gray passenger car, possibly a Toyota. Authorities say the suspects are armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Det. Despain with Pearland Police Department at (281)-997-4100.

