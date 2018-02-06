Man in wheelchair hit, injured by driver in SE Houston

A man in a wheelchair was hit and injured Tuesday night in southeast Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man in a wheelchair was hit and injured Tuesday night in southeast Houston.

Houston police say a man was hit by a driver in a white pick-up truck on Telephone Road near Maxwell Lane Tuesday night. Officials say the driver left the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the driver later returned to the scene and was arrested. The District Attorney’s Office will decide on charges.

