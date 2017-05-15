Man helps put son through college by restoring old Volkswagen buses

A Round Rock father is turning his passion into a profit by buying, restoring and selling old Volkswagen buses.

AUSTIN - A Round Rock father is turning his passion into a profit by buying, restoring and selling old Volkswagen buses.

It takes a lot of work to get them running again, but Gary Alexander says it's worth it when you get behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Bus.

"You see the whole world," Alexander said. "It's right there in front of you. That's the best part."

Alexander has been restoring the classic buses for more than 20 years. He said he finds the buses from online research and on people's property.

"We go through the breaks, engine," Alexander said. "We put the pieces back together and then pass them along to someone who can keep them driving down the road."

Alexander's passion has served a purpose. Though his work, he's able to pay for his son's tuition at Sam Houston State.

"What we're trying to do through restoring them and selling them is to pay for his college without having to have any student loans," Alexander said.

Alexander usually restores about three buses a year and says business has been good.The VW bus went out of production three years ago making them even more collectible than they already were.

"That's a big thing right now," Alexander said. "People are cruising around in buses."

"It's a complete experience where you feel everything," Alexander said. "I think that's one of the appeals to why people want to try to do it"

Thanks to Alexander's hard work, the vehicle that represents free spirits and never-ending journeys has found a new way to open up its doors to a new generation.

