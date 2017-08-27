Man found dead in La Marque Walmart parking lot

(Photo: Jason Miles)

LA MARQUE - A man was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in La Marque Sunday morning, police said.

La Marque officers responded to the Walmart located at 6410 Interstate 45 around 9:13 a.m. When they got to the parking lot they found the dead man.

KHOU11 reporter, Jason Miles reports that the 52-year-old man was apparently found grasping the shopping cart corral in the lot.

The parking lot and nearby areas were filled with water Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Police say it is not clear at this time whether or not the man drowned or died from health conditions. Authorities say the man is homeless and is often in the area. His name has not been released.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

