KHOU
Close

Man found dead in parked car at Pasadena grocery store

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:04 AM. CDT August 07, 2017

PASADENA, Texas – The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday a passer-by saw the body in a vehicle outside the Kroger on Spencer Highway.

Police say the man, 34, was taken away by the medical examiner for an autopsy. His identification has not been released.

Police say there were no signs of foul play.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories