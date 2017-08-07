Man found dead in parked car at Pasadena grocery store

PASADENA, Texas – The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday a passer-by saw the body in a vehicle outside the Kroger on Spencer Highway.

Police say the man, 34, was taken away by the medical examiner for an autopsy. His identification has not been released.

Police say there were no signs of foul play.

© 2017 KHOU-TV