Man found dead in burning home in northeast Houston

Houston Fire Arson Investigators are looking into a deadly fire on the northeast side. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Fire Arson Investigators are looking into a deadly fire on the northeast side.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight Wednesday on Bending Oaks at Swan River.

Firefighters responded and found a two story home with heavy smoke and flames shooting from it. A woman outside said she and her brother live on the property, but she did not think he was there, according to HFD.

Firefighters made their way in and found the man dead on the second floor, apparently overcome by smoke and flames.

As is standard practice, arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

It’s believed the man’s body was found in a bedroom, not far from where the fire started in the attic. The home was heavily damaged.

© 2017 KHOU-TV