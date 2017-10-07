Man fatally hit while trying to cross I-45 after accident, police say

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A man was fatally hit while trying to walk across the North Freeway after an accident early Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. on I-45 near the Beltway.

Police say the man was traveling northbound on the freeway when he got into a single-car accident, hitting an inside barrier.

The driver and passenger got out the car and started walking northbound to try and get help.

Police say the driver spotted another disabled vehicle. He attempted to cross the freeway, but he was hit and killed by a passing car.

The passenger in the vehicle with him admitted the two of them had been drinking prior, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. The vehicle that struck the man didn't stop at the scene.

© 2017 KHOU-TV