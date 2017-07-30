KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Man fatally hit by car while crossing street in NW Harris Co.

KHOU.com , KHOU 4:56 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A man was hit and killed by a car while attempting to cross the street in northwest Harris County on Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on FM 1960 at Champion Forest Drive. 

Deputies said the man was walking to work at one of the businesses in a nearby strip center. 

Authorities don't believe alcohol was a factor, and the investigation is ongoing. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories