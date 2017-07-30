Man fatally hit by car while crossing street in NW Harris Co.

(Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A man was hit and killed by a car while attempting to cross the street in northwest Harris County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on FM 1960 at Champion Forest Drive.

Deputies said the man was walking to work at one of the businesses in a nearby strip center.

Authorities don't believe alcohol was a factor, and the investigation is ongoing.

