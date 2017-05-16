Man dies after work-related accident at auto shop

One man is dead after a work-related accident at an auto shop in northwest Harris County. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - One man is dead after a work-related accident at an auto shop in northwest Harris County.

A worker died Tuesday afternoon at Richey Collision at 12221 Veterans Memorial Drive. Officials say the man hooked up nitrogen gas instead of oxygen in a paint booth and died after inhaling the fumes.

Stay with KHOU.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV