Man dies after diving off dock into Lake Conroe, authorities say

(Photo: Scott Engle)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- A man died after diving off a dock into Lake Conroe Monday evening, authorities say.

According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, they responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. at a dock located at the FM 830 boat ramp.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man was swimming with his friends when he decided to jump off a dock. His friends told authorities that he came up for just a moment then went back into the water and never resurfaced.

Sonar was able to detect the body, and divers were able to get it out the water after about an hour.

Authorities say there was no foul play involved.

