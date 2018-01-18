Man critical after getting pinned by own truck outside Houston restaurant

It happened at about 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sam’s Boat (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police in southwest Houston are investigating an incident that left a man in critical condition.

It happened at about 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sam’s Boat restaurant on Richmond Avenue.

Police say the man appeared to be getting in his vehicle and was moving it when he somehow fell out and was pinned between the truck and a wall.

The man was taken to the hospital and at last check late Thursday was still alive.

