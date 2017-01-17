3-year-old dead following wrong-way crash, man arrested

Victor Manuel Garcia, 48 (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Police Department says a man has been arrested and charged in the crash that killed one, injured 11 others and shut down the Southwest Freeway, Highway 59, for several hours early Saturday.

The Harris County Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday that a 3-year-old girl who was injured in the crash has died from her injuries.

Victor Garcia, 48, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to HPD. His mugshot shows him with cuts sustained in the violent crash.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Highway 59 at Westpark Drive.

Police say Garcia was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when his Durango stuck another vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash. In all, five vehicles were involved.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. Up to 11 others, including the 3-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Garcia was treated at the hospital and then transported to jail.

