Man accused of producing child porn with child under age 5

Joshua Holmstedt. (Photo: MCSO)

NEW CANEY, Texas- A 39-year-old man from New Caney has been arrested and charged for allegedly producing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Joshua James Holmstedt was taken into custody Tuesday on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a female child under 5 years old.

Prosecutors say Holmstedt would participate in online chat rooms for people with "a sexual interest in children."

During his conversations, he allegedly bragged about being sexually active with a minor and watching pornography with her. Prosecutors say he also sent explicit videos and images of the child.

He could face 15 to 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 if convicted.. Holmstedt is due in federal court on Thursday.

The Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office assisted the FBI in the investigation.

