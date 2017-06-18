KHOU
Major power outage in Galveston Co.

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:52 PM. CDT June 18, 2017

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- Hundreds of people are without power in Dickinson and nearby areas on Sunday. 

According to Texas New Mexico Power, a bird got into their equipment and caused the outage. 

 

The company estimates that the power will be restored by 9:30 p.m. on its website. There were more than 3,500 customers without power as of 2:40 p.m. in Dickinson. 

To see the outage map, visit here.

Check back for updates. 

