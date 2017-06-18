Major power outage in Galveston Co.

Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- Hundreds of people are without power in Dickinson and nearby areas on Sunday.

According to Texas New Mexico Power, a bird got into their equipment and caused the outage.

Update - Dickinson & nearby: Bird got into equipment, causing outage. Still hoping to get many customers back on well before 6pm. — Texas-NM Power (@TNMP) June 18, 2017

The company estimates that the power will be restored by 9:30 p.m. on its website. There were more than 3,500 customers without power as of 2:40 p.m. in Dickinson.

