Woman killed in incident with light rail near Hermann Park

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:15 AM. CST February 03, 2017

HOUSTON -- METRO light rail was shut down near Hermann Park early Friday after a fatal incident involving a female cyclist.

Officials say it happened along Fannin at Sunset on the southbound line.

As of 9:10 a.m. rail remained shut down in the area with bus service in effect to get commuters around the gap.

