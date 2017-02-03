Woman killed in incident with light rail near Hermann Park

Woman was struck, killed by METRO light rail train near Hermann Park (Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- METRO light rail was shut down near Hermann Park early Friday after a fatal incident involving a female cyclist.

Officials say it happened along Fannin at Sunset on the southbound line.

As of 9:10 a.m. rail remained shut down in the area with bus service in effect to get commuters around the gap.

