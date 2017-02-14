Magnolia teen killed in accident en route to school

Police close off a scene of a crime. (Photo: KATHLEEN GALLIGAN)

MAGNOLIA, Texas - A teenager was killed in an accident on her way to Magnolia High School Tuesday morning.

According to DPS, 18-year-old Darian Eckhardt was driving on FM 149 near Mitchell in southwest Montgomery County around 7:15 a.m. It was raining heavily at the time.

DPS says that the teen somehow lost control of her car and veered into oncoming traffic, right in the path of an 18 wheeler. The girl was killed at the scene. The big rig driver was not hurt.

Deputies say that the wreck may have been weather related but it is not clear at this time.

Magnolia ISD released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident involving one of our senior students at Magnolia High School. Darian Eckhardt has been a member of the Magnolia ISD community since kindergarten and active in Magnolia High theatre. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy goes to her family. Our administration is working with the family during this difficult time. Magnolia ISD is providing additional counselors to support our students and staff through the grief process.

