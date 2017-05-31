Lyft drivers are back on the roads in Houston

FILE PHOTO - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 31: An Amp glows on the dashboard of a driver's car on January 31, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Lyft, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Uber or Lyft? As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, those living in Houston officially have a choice again.

The ride-sharing service is back in the city just two days after Governor Greg Abbott signed a law banning fingerprint requirements for ride-sharing services.

And if you pick Lyft, Brandon Hollas might just show up at your door. He was one of the first Lyft drivers before the company left Houston, now he's ready to hit the roads again.

"It is my wedding anniversary, so I promised my wife I wouldn't drive too much," said Hollas.

That's serious dedication. Lyft General Manager Kaleb Miller says that's what passengers will notice differentiates them from their rival Uber.

"Consumers think three things, price, ETA and experience," said Miller. "We're very competitive with price and ETA, but we feel we provide a superior experience."

One of Lyft's new features is a fun amp. You'll see it on every Lyft driver's dashboard.

The color's change and will match a color specifically sent to you before your driver arrives and that's not all.

"When you get in the car, it greets you by scrolling the customer's name on the back panel, so you know you're in the right car," said Hollas.

Hollas says Lyft's return is a win-win for drivers and passengers. He'll have yet another way to make extra cash.

"It's great to put some extra fun money in my pocket," said Hollas.

And passengers now have another option: more choices mean more competitive prices.

"We're extremely excited to launch today, it'll be a monumental experience for it all," said Miller.

Lyft is offering incentives for cheaper rides as it re-enters the market.

If you'd like to cash in on the Houston promo, download the Lyft app and enter HOUSTON in the promo code box to save money on your next ride.

