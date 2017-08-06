Lunhow: Astros monitoring waiver wire, but deal not likely

HOUSTON - The Astros are monitoring the waiver wire, but the team making a deal after the trade deadline is possible, but not probable, says general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Lunhow appeared on KHOU 11 SportsExtra with Jason Bristol, Daniel Gotera and Matt Musil.

As for the team's bullpen woes, Luhnow says the bullpen fans see now will be different than the bullpen the team has in September or October.

