KHOU
Close

Lunhow: Astros monitoring waiver wire, but deal not likely

The general manager for the Houston Astros joined the roundtable on Sports Extra to discuss the team.

Jason Bristol, KHOU 1:11 AM. CDT August 07, 2017

HOUSTON - The Astros are monitoring the waiver wire, but the team making a deal after the trade deadline is possible, but not probable, says general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Lunhow  appeared on KHOU 11 SportsExtra with Jason Bristol, Daniel Gotera and Matt Musil. 

As for the team's bullpen woes, Luhnow says the bullpen fans see now will be different than the bullpen the team has in September or October. 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories