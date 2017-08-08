Luhnow: Astros monitoring waiver wire, but deal not likely

HOUSTON - The Astros are monitoring the waiver wire, but the team making a deal after the trade deadline is characterized as possible, 'but not probable,' according to general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Luhnow appeared Sunday on KHOU 11 SportsExtra with Jason Bristol, Daniel Gotera and Matt Musil.

As for the team's bullpen woes, Luhnow says the relief corps fans see now will be different than the bullpen the team has in September or October.

© 2017 KHOU-TV