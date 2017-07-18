KHOU
Lufkin powers past Pearland East for Little League East title

Lufkin beat Pearland East 10-3 Tuesday to take the state title.

Jason Bristol, KHOU 12:38 AM. CDT July 19, 2017

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Texas East Majors State Championship

Lufkin 10 Pearland East 3 F

See more: https://youtu.be/tVWW6us9GGo

© 2017 KHOU-TV


