Close Lufkin powers past Pearland East for Little League East title Lufkin beat Pearland East 10-3 Tuesday to take the state title. Jason Bristol, KHOU 12:38 AM. CDT July 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALLTexas East Majors State ChampionshipLufkin 10 Pearland East 3 FSee more: https://youtu.be/tVWW6us9GGo © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Who is interested in buying an NBA franchise? Man dies after jumping off dock into Lake Conroe, authorities say Woman bitten by rabid bat near downtown 2 brothers shot during home invasion in northwest Harris County Community mourns Minneapolis yoga teacher shot by cop What will $305K buy you around town? RodeoHouston to reveal new stage in 2018 Second suspect in murder of 79 year old makes court appearance Pct. 4 arming deputies with AR-15 rifles Embankment fails causing heavy delays on Highway 59 in Fort Bend Co. More Stories Community, family react to setback in Josue Flores case Jul 18, 2017, 11:11 p.m. Shocking setback in murder case of 11-year-old Josue Flores Jul 18, 2017, 2:55 p.m. A look at Andre Jackson, suspect in murder of Josue Flores Jul 18, 2017, 11:19 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs